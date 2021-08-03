Tuesday, Aug. 3, 1971
The Winding Brook summer theater is closed. Backer Albert J. Ricci, who stepped in to salvage the floundering theater, had promised to finance the theater until Aug. 1. If by that time attendance at performances remained low, Ricci’s financing was to end. And it did.
SULLIVAN — A sheep meadow was the setting. A black velvet sky was the canopy. The bridal couple walked a freshly mowed path lit by flickering candles. The event was one of the Monadnock Region’s first 1971-style weddings.
Saturday, Aug. 3, 1996
Two Keene police officers at the center of a bitter court battle denied Friday in Keene District Court that they used excessive force while arresting two people in January. Witnesses say that one of them threw a man and woman onto the hood of a car.
Apple Hill pianist Eric Stumacher of Nelson has been named a “local hero” by Time Magazine. In the Aug. 13 issue, Stumacher will be honored as the founder and director of the Playing for Peace Project in which musicians from Israel and surrounding Arab nations spend five weeks working together at Apple Hill’s summer music camp.