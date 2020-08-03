Monday, Aug. 3, 1970
SWANZEY — The 1971 Cheshire Fair may run an extra half day. The 1970 fair was so big some entries had to be turned away for lack of space on the grounds and time in the schedule. Publicity director George Liebl said today a record 81,000 people visited the grounds during the four-day fair. That figure, he said, is up about 20,000 from 1969.
Some Americans have switched brands. Others have sworn off. But for most, the revelation that some cereals aren’t worth much nutritionally has drawn a breakfast table yawn.
Thursday, Aug. 3, 1995
A Connecticut wood products company has become the first manufacturer to buy land in a corporate park in northwestern Keene. The firm has closed a deal on 50 acres off Route 12, near Wyman Road, said John G. Dugan, executive director of Keene Economic Development and Revitalization Corp. Dugan declined to release the name of the company.
BENNINGTON — Don’t count on skiing this winter at Crotched Mountain Ski Area in Bennington. “Chances are very slim” that the ski area can be revived by this winter, said Dean K. Lizotte of Francestown, a partner in EaStar Ventures, an investment group that bought the mountain last year. Crotched Mountain Ski Area shut down after the 1988-89 ski season. EaStar partners hope to revive the ski area but are still assembling financing, Lizotte said.