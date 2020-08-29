Saturday, Aug. 29, 1970
Mothers with “too much time on their hands,” college students eager to learn more about the Keene community and those who just want to “get involved” will be able to take advantage of a program adopted by Franklin School this fall. It is a school volunteer program, sponsored by the New Hampshire Council for Better Schools and designed to get community residents into their schools to understand them better.
WALPOLE — Over the last few months, a heated controversy has arisen in Walpole over the removal of 10 elm and maple trees from the town common. The trees were felled in May by the Granite State Electric Co. of Lebanon with permission of the town selectmen under the advisement of the Walpole tree warden. Controversy over the electric company’s action stems from the fact that the power lines are now unshaded and so constitute an eyesore in the common.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 1995
Keeping first-time offenders from evolving into career criminals is the motive behind a new program in Cheshire County. The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded $53,000 to the Cheshire County Department of Corrections to establish what’s called a diversion program, aimed at turning first-time misdemeanor offenders away from committing more serious crimes in the future and toward alternatives, such as work or counseling.
WASHINGTON — Seven out of 10 produce samples tested by the Agriculture Department in 1993 had traces of pesticides, but the government says the amounts are too small to cause worry. For apples, the amount was even higher — 97 percent had pesticide residues. The report noted that the residues in a dozen popular fresh fruits and vegetables were far below the legal limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.