Saturday,
Aug. 28, 1971
EAST SULLIVAN — In a town where people are in the habit of stopping by a country store for their mail on their way home from work, the new East Sullivan post office has had a difficult first few days. The new facility attached to Wichland’s Village Store on Route 9 opened last week to controversy over postal hours.
WINCHESTER — When Sept. 7 finally rolls around, school children in this town will find it will not be the same as most opening days of school. For this year, all elementary school children will be going to school in a new building and will have a new principal.
Wednesday,
Aug. 28, 1996
Half of Keene High School students surveyed last spring said they’ve had sexual intercourse, but only 15 percent said they were drunk or high at the time.
PETERBOROUGH — Ridding Peterborough Elementary School of mold and fungus will cost taxpayers money in the short term and add on to projected costs for renovating the school. Condensation and a leaky roof have created fertile ground for micro-organisms.