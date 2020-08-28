Friday, Aug. 28, 1970
SURRY — After 30 years with no name, the road built by the state connecting Surry village with the relocated Route 12A has been named Crain Road and the State Highway Dept. has erected a sign to that effect.
Six Cheshire County teenagers will move into New Hampshire’s first group foster home in Keene next week. The children range in age from 14 to 17.
Monday, Aug. 28, 1995
James S. Jenkins of Rindge is among many people who say the Americans with Disabilities Act has opened doors and made it easier to maneuver on sidewalks. But Jenkins and others say the five-year-old law has done more than help people overcome the barriers of curbs and stairs. It has helped change public attitudes about people with disabilities.
HINSDALE — Changes in betting habits and an increase in competition have the owners of New Hampshire’s greyhound racing tracks — including the one in Hinsdale — claiming that only slot machines will save their industry.