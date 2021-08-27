Friday, Aug. 27, 1971
NEW YORK — New Hampshire has a tuberculosis case rate (per 100,000 population) lower than all but five states, according to recently released 1970 statistics of the U.S. Public Health Service’s Center for Disease Control. The state’s case rate of 6.1 compares favorably with the national average of 18.3.
To girl watchers this hot summer, it’s obvious that the girdle is losing its grip and the future of the bra, though less precarious, is in doubt. “Let it all hang out” seems to be the philosophy of the blue jeans and miniskirt generation — even when what is revealed is 20 pounds overweight.
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1996
An ammonia hydroxide spill forced the evacuation of a Keene architecture firm Monday morning. No one was hurt and employees of Weller Adams Pietz & Michal were let back into their office at the Colony Mill Marketplace after about 5 hours. The liquid, used in a blueprint copy machine, can be deadly if inhaled, Keene Deputy Fire Chief Brad B. Payne said.
HILLSBORO — State Senate hopeful Leigh Bosse came under fire after publishing items in his own newspaper that he admits favor him over his political opponent. Bosse’s weekly newspaper, the N.H. Week in Review, recently published a picture of Bosse with former Vice President Dan Quayle under which it read, “Allies United.”