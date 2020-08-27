Thursday, Aug. 27, 1970
The Keene League of Women Voters joined the nation yesterday in observing the 50th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote. ”League women share the concern of other women’s groups regarding their role in society,” said Keene League President Winifred H. Sullivan. “But strikes and bra-burning are not on the League agenda.”
CONCORD — New Hampshire officials may be on the verge of solving the head-scratching mystery of why there are above-safe levels of mercury in fish in remote lakes and ponds. The answer may go back more than 30 years. Francis D. Houghton, a scientist with the Water Supply and Pollution Control Commission, said he and other officials are investigating the use of mercury to preserve logs following the famous 1938 hurricane.
Sunday, Aug. 27, 1995
No newspaper published.