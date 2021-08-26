Thursday, Aug. 26, 1971
RINDGE — A group of Lutheran Finnish parents from New Ipswich who do not want their elementary school children exposed to various audio-visual materials and school experiences got satisfaction from the Jaffrey-Rindge School Board Wednesday night. The board approved a policy which states that children who are exposed to a situation to which they are opposed because of their religious training have alternatives.
Keene’s first middle-income housing project, occasionally slowed and sometimes stalled during its six-year planning history, became a reality Wednesday in ceremonies marking its completion. The opening of the 75-unit apartment complex on Pearl Street was celebrated as a triumph over bureaucratic red tape.
Monday, Aug. 26, 1996
Freshmen and their parents and relatives poured into the city Saturday for moving-in day at Keene State College. Traffic along Winchester Street was snarled for hours.
CHARLESTOWN — Precision Assembly Co. employees returned to work this morning, grateful that their jobs, unlike a section of the building, didn’t go up in flames. A massive fire that ripped through the factory Thursday caused an estimated $3 million in damage.