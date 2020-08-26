Wednesday, Aug. 26, 1970
Everyone knows it’s not safe to walk the streets of Keene. However, it is safe to walk the sidewalks, and that is why the Keene City Council’s Public Safety Committee is considering a plan to put a sidewalk — or centerwalk — right down the middle of Main Street.
Four months ago today, four-year-old Kimberly Ann Harvey disappeared from her father’s Keene home. Although officials in both New Hampshire and Vermont knew the girl was living with Harvey’s first wife, the child’s natural mother, near Brattleboro, they could not move to return the child to her father. Today, the sheriff said his deputy could find neither Diane Harvey nor Kimberly, and said he doubts they are still in Vermont.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 1995
Cat owners in Keene may soon find themselves in the same boat with dog owners — required to license their animals with the city. On Wednesday, the Keene City Council’s Human Services, Health and Safety Committee recommended that City Clerk Patricia A. Little and City Attorney Gerald J. Carney look into requiring licenses for cats.
WINCHESTER — For as long as he can remember, William M. Kelly Jr. of Winchester and his dairy cows, all 300 of them, have stood under a federal umbrella meant to protect him from price shocks in the dairy industry. Now, though, Congress wants to see what happens if it takes the umbrella away. “I don’t know whether it’s going to help,” Kelly said from his farm on Wednesday. “The current system doesn’t seem to be working for us as dairy farmers.”