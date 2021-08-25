Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1971
There are 310 parking meters in Keene, and they are now color coded to let potential parkers know, at a distance, whether the meters eat pennies, nickels, dimes or quarters.
RINDGE — The proposed town garage is still looking for a home today. A three-hour special meeting, sometimes heated, failed to produce a location for the project, already started on Payson Hill Road. A vote to continue construction at the Payson Hill Road site failed by one vote Tuesday.
Concerns of Cheshire County residents for the quality of water in their lakes is paying off — in lower bacteria counts. Both Keene and state officials credit the present condition of area lakes to local concern and “self-policing” procedures.
Sunday, Aug. 25, 1996
No newspaper published.