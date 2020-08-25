Tuesday, Aug. 25, 1970
CHESTERFIELD — The Women’s Liberation Movement is alive and well in Cheshire County. The local group is not confronting Hugh Hefner, learning karate or, as in Putney, Vt., threatening to picket the film “MASH.” Instead they are quietly meeting every Wednesday morning, most recently at Mary Clark’s house on the unmarked Horseshoe Road. She said the group has been concentrating on the immediate factors which affect the growth and development of the woman as a person.
Five-year-old plans for 75 apartments which average working families can afford will be on their way to reality tomorrow. After an initial closing at the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) office in Manchester this morning, the way is clear for construction of the $1.4 million apartment complex on Pearl Street.
Friday, Aug. 25, 1995
Lack of rain in the last three weeks has created a real danger of forest and brush fires. Keene Fire Chief William H. Pepler said this morning, “This is probably the worst we’ve seen as far as conditions.” Pepler has been a firefighter since 1968. The National Weather Service, citing unusually dry conditions, has issued a “red flag warning” for Maine and New Hampshire.
Acting on a Keene case, the N.H. Supreme Court today struck down a century-old doctrine that made husbands liable for their wives’ expenses. The high court ruled that husbands and wives have equal responsibilities when it comes to paying for such things as food, clothing and medical care, and that whoever incurred the expense is primarily liable for it.