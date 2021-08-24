Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1971
A new county jail and a new house for its superintendent were recommended by a special committee at a meeting of the Cheshire County Delegation Monday. However, the delegation took no action on the recommendation.
CONTOOCOOK — A new college, with neither a teaching faculty, nor instructional programs, nor campus was formed here this summer and plans to begin operation in September. Campus-Free College is the creation of Larry G. Lemmel, former president of controversial Franconia College, and Frank E. Sweetser, 26, one of his students.
Saturday, Aug. 24, 1996
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon, Vt., faces a $50,000 fine for letting a flaw in its cooling system go undetected for 22 years.