Monday, Aug. 24, 1970
More rain fell during Sunday’s storm than during the entire previous five weeks, said Merton T. Goodrich, Keene’s cooperative weather observer. Total precipitation for the storm was 1.59 inches, whereas the total accumulation in the previous five weeks was only 1.51 inches. The rain came at a strategic time so far as crops go and should be a big help, according to County Agricultural Agent Edward V. Comerford, especially for late plantings of sweet corn.
PETERBOROUGH — The main building at Peterborough’s MacDowell Colony was filled to overflowing yesterday for the presentation of the Edward MacDowell Medal to one of America’s most accomplished authors, Eudora Welty.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 1995
Yes, kids who are hanging out in downtown Keene during summer nights are a problem, Keene’s police chief says. But it is not a problem that can simply be solved overnight. Some Keene city councilors are worried that residents are being harassed and intimidated by loiterers.
Of all the people John A. MacLean has met so far in Keene, he has perhaps been most impressed by the mailman. MacLean, the city manager who started work this week, said the mailman knocked on the door, greeted his wife and said, “Kay, I have a letter for you.”