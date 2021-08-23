Monday, Aug. 23, 1971
Domestic squabbles in the new public housing project on Gilsum Street have resulted in criticisms of the Keene Housing Authority’s management of the 29-apartment complex. Early today, disgruntled residents arrived at the police station to lodge complaints against some individuals they claim are “ruining the project.”
WINCHESTER — Ground-breaking ceremonies were held Friday for the new supermarket under construction on Warwick Road. The building will be the new home of Kulick’s Market, now located at 34 North Main St.
Friday, Aug. 23, 1996
CHARLESTOWN — Catherine Messer, a supervisor in the dipping area of Precision Assembly Co., heard a “pouf” and realized an electrical circuit board had gone up in smoke. Despite employees’ efforts to put out the fire, within minutes it began devouring the ceiling of the 92,000-square-foot factory, right up to the main office. The 130 or so employees inside got out safely.
BRATTLEBORO — A man charged with robbing a convenience store at crossbow-point, then eluding police for three days, is being held for lack of $50,000 bail. David Lent, 22, of Brattleboro pleaded innocent Thursday in Windham District Court to a charge of robbing $2,300 from a Christy’s convenience store in West Dover, Vt., Monday. The three-day hunt for Lent crossed into Hinsdale, where police finally chased him down on foot in a cemetery.