Saturday, Aug. 22, 1970
The State of New Hampshire has concocted a special medical aid program for a 19-month-old girl with a rare, mysterious blood disease. Charles H. Annis, who moved to Winchester two months ago, wants to bring his daughter home from a child health center in Pittsford, Vt. If he does, there is no way the state can help pay his daughter Luella’s medical bills. Nine months of hospitalization, tests and medical care — estimated to cost about $50,000 — have failed to diagnose the disease.
PARIS — England and France are ready to give the go-ahead to build a tunnel under the channel that divides them, a project described as the greatest engineering endeavor of the 20th century.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 1995
The charred remains of the old Boston & Maine freight house in Keene will soon meet the wrecking ball. That’s the verdict from a structural engineer who studied what was left of the city-owned building hours after fire swept through it — a fire police officials say was set.
PORTLAND, Maine — A string of forest fires in Quebec sent plumes of smoke permeating into northern New England today, darkening the skies, reducing visibility and making breathing difficult in some areas.