Saturday,
Aug. 21, 1971
The growing popularity of bicycle riding for recreation and transportation has facilitated the growth of another activity in Keene: bicycle thievery. More than 115 bicycles have been reported stolen so far this year.
If Ron Butcher plans to stick around Keene State College for the next few years he could conceivably end up with an all-English soccer team. The Plymouth State College graduate who took over as coach last fall greeted two arrivals from Great Britain this week. Mickey Rooney and Graham Jones join another Englishman, Steve Parker who has been on the scene for the past three years.
Wednesday,
Aug. 21, 1996
PETERBOROUGH — A Peterborough neighborhood was evacuated Tuesday afternoon, after a broken valve on a household propane tank sent the highly flammable gas spewing into the air. Peterborough police and firefighters quickly evacuated 18 homes on Altemont and Union streets and more than 50 workers from two businesses on Union Street.
A 19-year-old Troy man, nabbed after a house break-in in Walpole late Tuesday afternoon, has also been linked to a dozen recent burglaries in Keene, police said today.