Friday, Aug. 21, 1970
Keene’s 1970 property tax rate won’t be set for about two more weeks. But, city taxpayers can start preparing for a big increase right now. Robert F. Cassube, city assessor, told Keene’s Board of Assessors yesterday he expects the tax rate to be more than about $68.70 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, $5.70 more than last year.
By a vote of 7-6 Keene City Council last night chose to put two Sunday sales ordinances on the November referendum ballot. The two proposals, one limiting “full and open” sales to the hours of 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the other making no commercial restrictions at all on Sunday, will be reconsidered at the council’s next meeting. But as it stands now, the choice will be left up to voters on Nov. 3.
Monday, Aug. 21, 1995
A suspicious fire early this morning gutted half of a historic railroad building off Cypress Street in Keene. It engulfed half of the old Boston & Maine freight house, scarring the brick walls and reducing the roof to burned wooden timbers.
HINSDALE — Nearly 20 teenagers were taken into custody early Sunday morning by police, after police say a party got out of hand. Shortly after midnight, Hinsdale police started receiving complaints about cars driving to and from a party at a private home along Route 63. “We went up there and found a house full of kids. Apparently, they were watching the (Mike) Tyson fight,” Patrolman Christopher K. Roberts said.