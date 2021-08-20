Friday, Aug. 20, 1971
HARRISVILLE — A Swanzey youth was killed Thursday afternoon when he fell 35 feet onto a rock ledge while trying to dive from a tree into Silver Lake. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of head injuries sustained when the tree limb he was standing on broke and he fell into about 6 inches of water.
The Union School District has $30,000 to study the possibility of extending the school year in Keene. And a full-time director has been hired to do the necessary research.
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1996
There’s no proof Keene police used excessive force or intentionally tried to hide evidence from a woman facing criminal charges, a Keene District Court judge ruled this morning. Judge Richard J. Talbot blamed the police failure to turn over evidence on “a breakdown in communications.”
SPOFFORD — Several Spofford residents have been gathering signatures, petitioning authorities to ban Richard A. Diesl, 42, from ever again driving his boat on Spofford Lake. Last Thursday, shortly before midnight, Diesl crashed his boat through a wooden gazebo that had stood on rocks near the lake’s shore for decades.