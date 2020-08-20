Thursday, Aug. 20, 1970
DUBLIN — Eleven persons were left homeless after a fire of undetermined origin demolished two barns and a house and extensively damaged a second house on Route 101 about 4 p.m. yesterday. An apartment house and barn owned by Frederick Parker of Dublin were destroyed, as was a barn owned by John Elder. The northwest portion of the Elder house received extensive damage. The fire began in the Parker barn and then spread to the Elder barn located several feet away.
“The Random Concept,” a 14-member student musical group from Keene State College, left Wednesday to begin an eight-week European concert tour under the auspices of the United Service Organizations (USO). The group is the first college group ever selected by the USO from New Hampshire.
Sunday, Aug. 20, 1995
No newspaper published.