Monday, Aug. 2, 1971
BELLOWS FALLS — The Windham County state’s attorney’s office suggested today the village of Bellows Falls consider abolishing its police force. The recommendation came in a 15-page report on the death of Gregory Howard, 23, who died June 18 when flames swept through the local jail cell in which he was confined for intoxication.
That extra half day on Wednesday may have made the 1971 Cheshire Fair a winner, instead of a rain-soaked break-even venture it might have been. Despite the rain that cloaked Safford Park for two of the four-and-one-half-day fair, gross receipts are expected to be 12 percent higher than the 1970 take.
Friday, Aug. 2, 1996
NORTH SWANZEY — It wasn’t part of the Cheshire Fair schedule, but it sure attracted a lot of attention. A bed caught fire inside a mobile home Thursday afternoon. The home was part of a sales display at the fair.
PETERBOROUGH — IDG Communications Inc., which has a major operation in Peterborough, will begin producing a monthly consumer magazine about the World Wide Web next month. The magazine, called The Web, will have celebrity features, columns and reviews of Web sites related to music, films, sex, politics, sports and other topics.