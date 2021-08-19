Thursday, Aug. 19, 1971
In a sharp Yankee trade, Keene’s Licensing Board and Latchis Theaters Inc. swapped a temporary injunction for a temporary operating license Wednesday afternoon. The Latchis and Colonial theaters and Knox Billiard Room now have another 60 days of court-free licensed operation while remaining items on a list of code violations are corrected.
CONCORD — State officials announced today all but nine of New Hampshire’s 33 state parks and all three historic sites will be closed after Labor Day because of insufficient funds. Affected by the closure is Otter Brook. Remaining open is Monadnock.
Monday, Aug. 19, 1996
PETERBOROUGH — A weekend of honoring art, and the people who create it, culminated Sunday with the coronation of Joan Didion as this year’s Edward MacDowell Medal winner. Didion’s work includes essays, novels and screenplays.
HILLSBORO — The Hillsboro Baptist Church signed an agreement last month to buy the 60 acres adjacent to the Franklin Pierce Homestead, once home to the nation’s 14th president. The Baptists plan to build a church there. The Hillsboro Historical Society had asked for the land as a gift and tried unsuccessfully to buy it.