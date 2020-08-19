Wednesday, Aug. 19, 1970
Two weeks ago, the bacteria count on the Ashuelot River near Matthews Road was 2,208 times as high as it is supposed to be. Although that is the most blatant example of water pollution in Keene, every Keene stream sampled regularly from mid-May into this month was more polluted than state standards permit because of sewage dumped into some of them compounded by animal wastes and other forms of natural pollution.
STODDARD — U.S. Government maps designating an isolated section of this town as Lempster Corner are in error, it was charged by David R. Proper of Keene, curator of the Wyman Tavern. Proper, whose ancestors were members of the Joslin family of Stoddard, said that the correct name of the area which was settled by natives of Leominster, Mass., in the 1784-1789 period was Leominster Corner.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 1995
Episcopal bishops have voted to bring a retired colleague before a formal church trial because he ordained an openly gay man. Presiding Bishop Edmond Browning said Friday at least 75 bishops have voted to move forward with charges that Walter Righter of Alstead, a retired bishop of Iowa, violated church law by ordaining a homosexual deacon in 1990. Righter was assistant bishop of Newark, N.J., at the time.
CONCORD — As easy as handing out a speeding ticket, police can now give out smoking tickets to minors in New Hampshire. It was illegal under the old law for minors to possess tobacco, but the law was not widely enforced because prosecution was a complex and lengthy process. Now, police will simply hand out tickets to kids aged 13 through 17, which they can pay or fight in court.