Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1971
The city of Keene retained a bit of its heritage Tuesday when the General Services Administration, supervisors of the post office construction project on Main Street, agreed to move a driveway to save a 40-year-old elm. Through cool negotiations, city and GSA officials ironed out an agreement to save the Elm City from further deprivation of its namesake trees.
The first sustained paper recycling project in Keene’s history will come to an end. The cleaning of the paper depository at 136 West St. brings to a close a seven-month effort by the Center for Human Concerns to cut down on waste and stem its flow to the city dump. Waning enthusiasm is seen as the reason for the halt.
The owners of Monadnock Lodge at 32 Emerald St. have asked for a zoning change so that Keene Learning Community, a private secondary school, and an experimental college program run by three Keene State College faculty members can lease the building, which is currently an apartment house.
Sunday, Aug. 18, 1996
No newspaper published.