Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1970
BOSTON — Over a quarter of a million Vermont residents were under orders to boil their drinking water today because public supplies in 66 communities were not fit to drink. Harold Putnam, the New England regional director for the Department of Health, Education and Welfare said Monday a year’s testing of water supplies in 66 cities and towns were “found to be fair, poor or undesirable” covering 264,000 citizens.
STODDARD — If as the old rule states, “A pint’s a pound the world around,” then some 12 tons of blueberries have been harvested this season in the Pitcher Mountain blueberry fields. An inquiry concerning the status of the crop yesterday disclosed that 24,000 pints of berries have been checked out by attendants at the foot of the peak.
Friday, Aug. 18, 1995
WALPOLE — There are foul doings afoot at James P. Johnson’s hayfield, some Walpole residents say. Johnson has a state permit to dump up to 77,000 gallons of septage per acre a year and is violating no laws each time trucks roll onto his land to pour out waste. But residents say that, regardless of whether Johnson is doing anything illegal, they want to shut him down.
CHESTERFIELD — What’s to be done about all those nasty weeds clogging Spofford Lake? That question was on the minds of about a dozen Chesterfield residents who attended the selectmen’s annual summer public meeting Thursday night. Because of a rapidly spreading pond weed, the bottom of the 707-acre lake is beginning to look like a Pacific Coast kelp forest, one resident said.