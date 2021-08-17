Tuesday, Aug. 17, 1971
Keene’s city government is coping with a variety of problems, with varying degrees of success, City Manager James C. Hobart told the Keene Rotary Club yesterday. Hobart’s list of problems for which satisfactory solutions still must be found included garbage disposal, sewage treatment, air and water pollution control, intergovernmental cooperation, street planning, acquisition of open space, lack of adequate help from state government and control of strip commercial development.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. George Wallace claimed support from blacks and a favorable national reaction today to his directives to Alabama school boards to defy federal school desegregation orders.
Saturday, Aug. 17, 1996
RINDGE — Nathalie Geeris, who has already received countless awards for her soccer prowess, quite possibly received her highest distinction to date. Geeris, who graduated from Franklin Pierce College this spring, was named the 1996 NCAA New Hampshire Woman of the Year, an award presented to the top female student athlete in each state.
When Congress boosted the minimum wage to $5.15 per hour, it affected about one in 10 of state hourly paid workers, according to N.H. Employment Security. The state estimates 10.5 percent of hourly paid workers in the state earned between $4.26 and $5.14 in 1995.