Monday, Aug. 17, 1970
Two local weather records were shattered during the past sizzling weekend when maximum temperatures soared to the high 90s. Merton T. Goodrich, cooperative weather observer, reported that on Saturday the official maximum hit 98 degrees, the highest on record for that date. Sunday was another scorcher and the official high reading was 96, another record.
BOSTON — A serious overpopulation of the leaf-eating Saddled Prominent caterpillar will ruin foliage in several areas of New England this fall and may force a cutback in maple syrup production next spring.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 1995
WALPOLE — Some selectmen were visiting a dirt road off Route 123 this morning, trying to get more information about waste being dumped in a field there. Septage, the refuse pumped out of a septic tank, is regularly dumped on a hayfield and grove of trees on the road. The owner of the land isn’t breaking any laws, either. The state considers septage, the stuff from a septic tank truck, as fertilizer.
JAFFREY — The big bang returns to Jaffrey this Saturday with the sixth annual Festival of Fireworks. The shells start flying at 9 p.m. at the Silver Ranch Airpark. Atlas Advanced Pyrotechnics of Jaffrey won the 1994 North American Fireworks Festival competition in Virginia and has thrilled thousands of people with its annual show in Jaffrey.