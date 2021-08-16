Monday, Aug. 16, 1971
Two men died in separate accidents on Route 101 Saturday. Gregory W. Orkins Sr., 33, of Keene died at the scene of a two-car crash near Branch Road. Later, Joseph Arnette, 26, of Lowell, Mass., died of multiple injuries sustained when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car near the Esquimo Restaurant in Marlborough.
A 25-year-old Surry man was released from Elliot Community Hospital after treatment for multiple contusions and abrasions sustained in a three-vehicle accident on Sunday in Swanzey. Investigating officer Robert A. Cantara reported that a motorcycle operated by James Lewis, headed south on Route 10, brushed one northbound car and ran broadside into another. Still tangled in the motorcycle, Lewis skidded about 115 feet on his back, Cantara said.
Friday, Aug. 16, 1996
The Keene landfill will have a new tenant next year: a permanent center for getting rid of household hazardous waste.
PORTSMOUTH — Even the prospect of fulfilling a lifelong fantasy of buying Dallas Cowboys season opener tickets could not keep a homeless man from turning in the thousands of dollars in cash he found at a local hotel. John Chick, 28, told police he found the brand new $100 bills Tuesday, amounting to about $7,000, in an envelope on top of a cigarette machine at the Holiday Inn.