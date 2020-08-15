Saturday
Aug. 15, 1970
Monadnock Rescue is only a few months old and its purpose is to “rescue the injured or lost on Mount Monadnock.” This week, two of the nine-member group offered their skills to help search for a 12-year-old Boston boy who had been lost for almost a week on Mount Passaconaway. And found him.
DUBLIN — Some people here have been very worried during the last two weeks — worried about plans to invite two, possibly three, members of the Black Panther Party from Boston to lecture and answer questions of interested people in Dublin.
Tuesday
Aug. 15, 1995
New Hampshire’s forests are becoming less accessible for timber harvests, according to a recent study conducted by several government agencies and organizations. Between 1982 and 1992, New Hampshire forest land became off-limits to forestry management — mostly because of development — at the rate of 13,580 acres per year.
JAFFREY — Dec. 7 will be a big day for Jaffrey native Donald J. Williams. That’s when the Galileo satellite reaches Jupiter. And Williams, a scientist at NASA, will have one of the best seats in the house to watch.