Saturday,
Aug. 14, 1971
The Latchis and Colonial theaters were open last night — by court order. The City of Keene was enjoined temporarily from interfering with the operation of either theater. The theaters were closed Thursday night after the Board of Licenses refused to renew operating licenses due to alleged code violations.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A Brattleboro couple plunged 42 feet to their deaths early Friday from a third-floor window in their apartment building downtown. The bodies were found in the street at about 1:15 a.m. Authorities said they had no immediate theories about how the couple fell.
Wednesday,
Aug. 14, 1996
In what has become a test of New Hampshire and even national law, Chesterfield police have charged a pregnant woman with endangering the health of her unborn baby — by getting drunk. The woman was arrested at the San N’ Sno Motel on Route 9 in West Chesterfield, where she lives.
The economic realities of health care have hit the Veterans Administration, and that could mean a significant change for Keene veterans with psychiatric problems. VA officials plan to end their contract with a part-time therapist in Keene, and that means veterans from the Monadnock Region seeking psychiatric help would have to drive to White River Junction, Vt.