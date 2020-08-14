Friday, Aug. 14, 1970
According to an architect’s estimates, the cost of building a new, high-rise high school for 2,500 students in downtown Keene would be $9,426,870. An expansion of and addition to the present high school on Arch Street to make it suitable for 2,500 students would cost the city $7,350,539.
WINCHESTER — “They keep telling us she has only three months to live,” said Charles H. Annis of his 19-month-old daughter, Luella Lynn. The last time he figured it out, the child had received nearly $50,000 worth of medical care for an as-yet-undiagnosed illness during her short life. Now, the state of New Hampshire has, in effect, told him to pay the medical bills himself, because as long as he has a job and is not on welfare, the state can’t help him.
Monday, Aug. 14, 1995
SWANZEY — Some residents say this year has been worse than any they can remember. In the past eight months, Swanzey residents have seen the loss of a police chief, the temporary loss of a fire chief and then nearly an entire fire company, loud and sometimes costly bickering with Keene and enough bad news to make even the most active town gossip’s head spin.
NORTH CHARLESTOWN — A blaze that destroyed seven vacant mobile homes near Windy Acres mobile-home park in North Charlestown was “definitely” suspicious, says Charlestown’s fire chief. All the homes were awaiting sale on a storage lot owned by Citation Hill Mobile Home Sales Inc.