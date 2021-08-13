Friday, Aug. 13, 1971
Representatives of the Giant Store of Keene and The Mart were the only ones to speak at a public hearing Thursday night on two proposed Sunday sales ordinances. Those speaking urged that the people of Keene be “given the opportunity to vote for the hours they want for Sunday shopping.”
The Latchis and Colonial theaters were dark last night. They were closed Thursday afternoon when the Board of Licenses refused to issue renewal permits for the theaters to operate. The theaters, and Knox Billiard Room in the basement of the Latchis, will remain closed until the board feels “substantial compliance” with building and fire safety codes has been accomplished.
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 1996
Saying Kingsbury Corp. continues to send work to other companies rather than bring back laid-off employees, workers at the Keene machine-tool manufacturer took to the picket lines Monday and today.
HINSDALE — The debris from the old Erving Paper Mill is gone. The only thing left to do is build the new Hinsdale Community Center. And Monday night, the five Hinsdale selectmen broke ground for the project.