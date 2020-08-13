Thursday, Aug. 13, 1970
An appearance by three radicals at the University of New Hampshire three months ago is proving to be one of the hottest issues in the campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. GOP gubernatorial contender Meldrim Thomson said Tuesday that Gov. Walter Peterson wrongly applied the principle of free speech when he allowed “Chicago Seven” defendants Jerry Rubin, Abbie Hoffman and David Dellinger to speak at UNH last May.
The Monadnock Health and Welfare Council, an organization designed to coordinate federal, state and local welfare programs in the Monadnock Region, is now a reality. A board of directors for the council has been chosen and it will be up to this board to define the council’s guidelines, establish priorities and elect officers from the council’s ranks.
Sunday, Aug. 13, 1995
No newspaper published.