Thursday, Aug. 12, 1971
In less than a month, Keene schoolchildren will be back at their desks. Because of overcrowding in some schools, children living in certain neighborhoods will not be able to attend the school to which they would normally be assigned.
STODDARD — Does the Abominable Snowman walk again? Or did some other creature, human or otherwise, make a size-16 footprint in that huge granite rock off the Center Pond Road in Stoddard?
Monday, Aug. 12, 1996
Who is policing the police? The Keene city government is taking a fresh look at that question — prompted by a case in which key evidence from an internal investigation wasn’t turned over to a defense attorney. The court case involves two Keene officers accused of roughing up two people.
HINSDALE — After more than four days on her own, a greyhound that bolted from her handlers at Hinsdale Greyhound Park Wednesday afternoon is back. Sarah’s Midnight fell for a Havahart trap set out by track employees Sunday night.