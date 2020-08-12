Wednesday, Aug. 12, 1970
When schools open their doors this September, more than 600 students living in Peterborough and eight surrounding towns will be entering a new $3.6 million facility. The new Contoocook Valley (Conval) Regional High School is on the Hancock Road a few miles outside of Peterborough.
WASHINGTON — President Nixon today signed a landmark postal reform law aimed at ridding the post office of deficits, politics and poor service. As part of the price, letter writers soon will pay eight cents instead of six for a stamp. The drastic overhaul is the first in the 181-year history of the Post Office Department, which now will be abolished in favor of an independent governmental agency beyond immediate reach of the Congress.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 1995
Kevin W. Coates and Nigel A. Zett have seen the future. But their boss won’t let them buy it. In CFX Bank’s West Street branch in Keene, the pair has been test-driving Microsoft’s Windows 95 for months. As perhaps the most-ballyhooed software upgrade ever storms into stores Aug. 24, millions of personal computer users will follow, but that doesn’t matter to bank management, which is planning to wait at least a few months before buying in.
The Weathervane blew into Keene’s Kmart Plaza on Friday with its sixth New Hampshire store. The women’s clothing store is the 98th outlet for the New Britain, Conn.-based company.