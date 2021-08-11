Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1971
The political persuasions of young voters could have their first real effects in Keene this November. According to the 1970 federal census, there are more than 1,400 Keene residents 18, 19 and 20 years old who have been given the right to vote through the action of the state legislature.
Keene’s Board of Licenses will decide Thursday whether the Latchis and Colonial theaters and Knox Billiard Room will continue to operate. On Tuesday, the board received strong recommendations from City Attorney Charles H. Morang that the businesses be closed and no renewal licenses be issued until electrical, plumbing and building defects have been corrected.
TROY — The Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a break-in at Daniels’ Village Store at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff George W. Schnyer said entry was gained through a showroom window in the front of the store, and a small safe containing an undetermined amount of money was seized.
Sunday, Aug. 11, 1996
No newspaper published.