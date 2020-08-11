Tuesday, Aug. 11, 1970
Technically, Dalbolt Inc. of 197 Water St., Keene, is running its factory in violation of a state order to stop dumping dyes and solvents into Beaver Brook. But company officials are optimistic they have licked their pollution problem and are ready to feed the wastes into the city sewer system. By the end of the week, Dalbolt and the city should know whether a new process for printing patterns and colors on fabrics and other materials produces waste which the city sewage system can assimilate.
CHARLESTOWN — The first Old Home Day held in Charlestown since 1957 proved to be very successful as hundreds of residents and former residents attended the daylong affair Saturday. Activities of the day included a hobby show in the Town Hall, a glass exhibit at Conant’s Glass Menagerie, pony rides, a chicken barbecue, chuck wagon, two parades and a band concert on the library lawn in the afternoon.
Friday, Aug. 11, 1995
SWANZEY — It was not against the law for Steven L. Dunshee to take a picture of his wife, topless, in the West Swanzey fire station — but it probably wasn’t the best career move, either. Dunshee’s boss wants him fired because of the photo, which was published in the adult magazine Gallery. The picture shows Dunshee’s wife, Robin, draped in a firefighter helmet and little else. The picture earned Mrs. Dunshee $250 and Mr. Dunshee a free one-year subscription to the magazine. It’s earning the fire department heaps of embarrassment.