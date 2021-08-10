Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1971
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — What are considered to be the most important hearings on the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon opened today at Brattleboro Union High School. About 200 people attended today’s hearing sponsored by the Atomic Energy Commission.
The pace of Keene’s efforts to equalize its wards is picking up again. The tempo peaked in June when a special city council committee proposed five new wards but slowed down when the council voted against what it considered hurried changes.
Saturday, Aug. 10, 1996
WINCHESTER — Authorities planned an autopsy Friday night for a Winchester man who died after a family fight. Dean D. Rhoades Jr., 30, was pronounced dead Friday at about 3 p.m. at Cheshire Medical Center, about 11 hours after police were called to his house to break up a fight.
CHARLESTOWN — Don’t pay your water and sewer bill, and Charlestown selectmen will shut your water off. That’s what selectmen are telling Charlestown homeowners: From now on, if your water and sewer bill isn’t paid within 30 days, off goes the water.