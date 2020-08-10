Monday, Aug. 10, 1970
Two women from Nelson have been cruising on Spofford Lake offering ice cream, soda, popsicles, sundaes and homemade brownies to vacationers. The sign on their 14-foot boat announces the coming of The Yum-Yum Boat, signaled by a clanging bell and broad waves from the women dressed in pink bathing suits and floppy hats.
City Planner Jerry F. McCollough said Dollar Saver Inc. at 2 Main Street is “disappointingly slow” in meeting Architectural Review Board standards that ensure the appearances of new commercial constructions are “compatible” with Colonial or New England architectural aspects of Keene. Representatives of the Dollar Saver have been told the store’s sign and front are not “compatible.”
Thursday, Aug. 10, 1995
A Boston consulting group says that a hotel in downtown Keene makes economic sense. The board of the Keene Economic Development and Revitalization Corp., the group leading the hotel effort, met Wednesday with representatives from Pinnacle Advisory Group, a consulting firm hired to help determine if a downtown hotel could turn a profit.
People will eventually tire of buying candy or magazines from students, and teachers will run out of money. Fall Mountain officials are trying to avoid that — they have started an endowment association. Unlike outside money-raisers, all money donated to the endowment association will go directly to pay for school functions or programs that wouldn’t otherwise be funded by the school district budget.