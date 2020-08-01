Saturday,
Aug. 1, 1970
Water in the Connecticut River is not pure. But, compared to the brown ooze which often flows in the so-called Ashuelot River, the Connecticut is the epitome of purity. There is a distinct, terrifying difference in the colors of the two rivers.
PETERBOROUGH — A new area organization of important significance to senior citizens has sprung up the past few months with little fanfare. Last October, sparked by some interested members of the Methodist Church, the first of several organizational meetings of the American Association of Retired Persons was held with some five to 20 in attendance.
Tuesday,
Aug. 1, 1995
Three former railroad beds in the Monadnock Region are now state government property — a development that opens a host of opportunities for outdoor recreation. State officials, trying to decide the best use for the newly acquired property, have enlisted help from a local organization — Friends of Pisgah, which works on behalf of the sprawling 12,000-acre Pisgah State Park in Chesterfield, Hinsdale and Winchester.
The home-delivery price of The Keene Sentinel will rise from $2.10 per week to $2.50 per week, effective Aug. 28. The change in the home-delivery price, the newspaper’s first in nearly five years, was prompted by unprecedented increases in the price of paper, company officials said.