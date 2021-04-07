Friday, April 9, 1971
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court's decision that landlords are required to keep their premises in good order or they are not entitled to full rent is really starting something. Tenant's rights organizations are also seeking legislation against substandard housing to back up the decision and expand it.
PETERBOROUGH — R. H. Cherwin, president of New Hampshire Ball Bearings, Inc., has announced the closing of the Laconia miniature ball bearing plant effective May 1. Cherwin said all work now being done in the Laconia division will be transferred to the Peterborough facility.
Tuesday, April 9, 1996
The commuter airline that flies passengers between Keene and Newark, N.J., is trimming service again, worrying Keene businesses and travel agents. Colgan Air, based in Manassas, Va., will reduce its round-trip flights between Keene and Newark as of May 1.
NEW IPSWICH — A high school teacher said she is pleased with an arbitrator's order to reinstate her. Penny J. Culliton was fired after she defied her principal's orders and used books with homosexual themes.