Thursday, April 9, 1970
The Monadnock Region Association, Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce and the Keene Regional Industrial Foundation joined to present a united front Wednesday in advocating passage of Senate Bill 23 calling for appropriation of state funds to complete acquisition of land of Pisgah Wilderness Park. There was no opposition voiced at the hearing, which was conducted before the Public Works and Transportation Committee.
Two registered Holstein cows owned by C.T. and M.B. Richardson of Marlborough are prominently mentioned in a special production testing report from the Holstein-Friesian Association of America in Brattleboro. Seafarin Skokie Pabst Kappy, a seven-year-old, produced 22,475 pounds of milk and 738 pounds of butterfat in 365 days. Chamar Pilot Rose, a five-year-old, had 19,914 pounds of milk and 790 pounds of butterfat in 365 days.
Sunday, April 9, 1995
No newspaper published.