Thursday, April 8, 1971
A $2.7 million middle school, described as “the keystone to the long-range building program,” received majority support from Keene School District Voters last night. But it failed to pass because the motion did not get the two-thirds majority which state law requires for approval.
Beginning next fall, 4th, 5th and 6th grade students at St. Joseph’s School will be taught math, science and social studies by public school teachers and at the expense of the state. Voters in the Union School District last night approved a dual enrollment plan between St. Joseph’s and the public school system on a vote of 385 to 160.
Monday, April 8, 1996
A Peterborough woman was killed Sunday evening when a car driven by her son went off Route 101 in Temple, the worst of dozens of accidents caused by Sunday’s snowstorm. The snowstorm hit the eastern part of the Monadnock Region especially hard.
BRATTLEBORO — About 19 years have passed since the last public hearing on fixing the bridges connecting Brattleboro and Hinsdale. On Wednesday, there will be another.