Wednesday, April 8, 1970
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — “What does it all mean?” a woman asked on the street. The Dukes County Grand Jury had just reported, in the second day of a special investigation session, that it had no action to take in the death of Mary Jo Kopechne. It was a good question in this fourth investigation into the death of Miss Kopechne, 28, in Sen. Edward M. Kennedy’s car last July.
Keene State College will “take all steps” to include a psychiatrist on the staff next September. KSC President Dr. Leo F. Redfern outlined the administration’s decision in a meeting yesterday with student representatives who last week had presented him with a petition asking for a psychiatrist. The petition was signed by 888 students, 50 per cent of the college’s enrollment.
Saturday, April 8, 1995
WASHINGTON — Conservative House Republicans, supported by several Democrats, proposed Friday to repeal the ban on assault-style weapons. Republicans have made a top priority of lifting the ban, which was part of last year’s $30 billion anti-crime law initiated by the Clinton administration.
More evidence that the Cold War is over: A federally owned underground fuel-storage tank outside Keene radio station WKNE is being removed. The tanks were installed to store diesel, gasoline or fuel oil that could keep the radio transmitters at stations in the Emergency Broadcast System operating for at least two weeks in an emergency. Now, the tanks are being yanked, partly because they’re needed less than they once might have been, and partly because underground tanks can deteriorate over time, and pollution can result.