Wednesday, April 7, 1971
SWANZEY CENTER — In early November of last year, 170 fifth graders in the Monadnock Regional School District were given the Presidential Physical Fitness Test — and only four passed.
Residents of Keene and surrounding towns awoke to find the landscape covered with a blanket of snow ranging all the way from four to five inches in the city to approximately 12 inches in the Jaffrey, Fitzwilliam and Rindge areas.
This year is the 100th anniversary of Hampshire Pottery, once produced in Keene on lower Main Street by J.S. Taft & Co., and in observance of the anniversary a portfolio of pottery has been reprinted and is now available to collectors.
Sunday, April 7, 1996
No newspaper published.