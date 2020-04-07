Tuesday, April 7, 1970
Coupled with lack of convenient off-street parking in some downtown areas, traffic congestion and hazardous street crossings, three defunct business areas helped stagnate downtown. The new shopping centers have diluted downtown’s commercial strength somewhat, as some businesses moving into Keene chose the shopping centers over the downtown area. Now, however, the former Keene-Tiki restaurant is being remodeled into a bookstore and the other two may be on the way to some form of improvement.
The death toll on New Hampshire roads has increased to 35 during the past seven days as the result of two highway fatalities. Accidents are running about 100 more this year than in 1969, with 502 reported compared with 403 a year ago.
Friday, April 7, 1995
For kids in Keene who travel out of town to play hockey, and the parents who drive them, a Keene city councilor wants to offer an in-town option. At the request of Ward 2 Councilor Randy L. Filiault, Mayor William F. Lynch said he would form a committee to study possible locations and financing for a hockey rink in Keene.
A strange new virus that seemed to emerge from nowhere to kill 14 horses and their trainer in Australia last fall has turned out to be a surprise relative of the measles virus, health authorities reported Thursday. Since the outbreak, 90 humans and 1,600 horses have been tested in the area, but no other cases have been found.