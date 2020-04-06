Monday, April 6, 1970
BOSTON — The Boston Patriots, who apparently have found a new home in nearby Foxboro beginning in 1971, have asked the Harvard Corporation to let the Patriots use Harvard Stadium next season. William Sullivan, president of the Patriots, announced Saturday that Foxboro had been chosen as the site of a new 57,000 seat stadium for the homeless franchise.
CONCORD — Like the deacon’s “one horse shay,” the ice cover on New Hampshire’s 1,300 lakes and ponds will soon be falling apart all at once on a single day. And to a New Hampshire native, regardless of what the calendar says, spring is not official until his favorite water body is freed of its cold season blanket.
Thursday, April 6, 1995
Winter made a comeback Wednesday with cold, gusty winds that tossed trees and knocked out power throughout the Monadnock Region. The high winds toppled signs, ripped into pedestrians, and sent trash flying down roadways.
The Keene city government’s main-frame computer, in a small, second-floor room at City Hall, looks impressive enough, with its tangles of wires and racks of blinking lights. The computer links dozens of terminals in City Hall and at the police station next door and at the fire department around the corner. It performs dozens of administrative tasks once done by hand. But, appearances aside, critics charge that the city government’s computer system is obsolete.