Saturday,
April 4, 1970
BOSTON — New England’s shoe industry has problems which probably cannot be solved simply by restricting the volume of imported footwear, according to Charles L. Choguill, Boston Federal Reserve Bank economist. Increasing intense competition from foreign manufacturers contributed to a 20 per cent drop in New England shoe production between 1960 and 1969. But this is only one factor among many which have also caused regional employment in the industry to decline by nearly 11,000 people over the same period.
Tuesday,
April 4, 1995
Keene State College opened its new $8.8 million Lloyd P. Young Student Center Monday. Students wandered around the building all day, making themselves at home. The three-story building, featuring an atrium, has room for the college bookstore, a snack bar, meeting rooms, offices for student organizations, and post-office boxes.
Dust off the old 10-speed and lace up your Rollerblades. A bike path is on its way to downtown Keene. Pathways For Keene Inc. and other groups trying to turn area rails to trails will hold a public forum Wednesday to trade information about their projects.