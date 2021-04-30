Friday, April 30, 1971
The first confrontation in history between Keene State College students and military recruiters took place this morning on the steps of the student union. About 25 students stood fast by their demand to keep two Marine recruiters out of the building.
CONCORD — A bill approved this week by the Senate would change the entire complexion of hitchhiking in New Hampshire: Soliciting rides would be legal within most communities but illegal on or near the open road.
Tuesday, April 30, 1996
The N.H. Supreme Court has no business meddling in a dispute over trees near Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey, an attorney for Swanzey’s town government says. Last week, Keene lawyer Beth R. Fernald asked the court to dismiss Keene’s case against the Cheshire County Commissioners, who ruled last fall that Keene did not have the right to clear-cut 54 acres on 23 private Swanzey properties.
A telephone scam artist with friends in distant places took Cheshire Medical Center for more than 12 hours’ worth of overseas calls this weekend. Someone posing as an AT&T repairman called the hospital Saturday at about 10 p.m. and said he needed to check the overseas line. The man received the code to the hospital’s international line, then started making calls — 733 minutes’ worth to Yemen, Ghana and Panama.