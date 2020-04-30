Thursday, April 30, 1970
Lack of time and city money make it probable that Keene’s new post office will be built at Main and Marlboro streets. The site can be changed, the city learned, as long as no more federal funds are spent.
When the idea of an Earth Fair first came up two months ago in an ecology class at the Center for Human Concerns, the first response was, “Can it really happen in Keene?” Last week it happened in Keene and, according to Sen. Thomas McIntyre, who visited the fair and was a guest speaker, it topped all similar New England events during the three-day nationwide teach-in. The fair’s coordinator, Mrs. David Gregory, says she was told Keene’s show was “the most alive thing that went on in New Hampshire.”
Sunday, April 30, 1995
No newspaper published.