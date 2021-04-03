Saturday,
April 3, 1971
The Keene Board of Assessors reported the number of tax abatement requests it processed this year increased 200 percent over last year’s number. A total of 246 abatement requests were processed, and the board granted 175 of them. The biggest increase is in commercial property tax abatements.
Readers, make ready your library cards. The Keene Public Library will be open this morning for the first weekend opening in five years.
Wednesday,
April 3, 1996
RINDGE — Dozens of Boston-area residents drove about two hours to the site of a free Pearl Jam concert — just to see Fogg’s Citgo Station in Rindge. Carloads of 20-somethings converged on the small business, asking for directions to the free rock concert announced Monday afternoon on radio station WAAF of Worcester, Mass. “You’d think people would realize it’s an April Fools’ joke,” Therese Campanelli, WAAF promotions coordinator, said Tuesday.
A N.H. law, signed Tuesday, ensures that people using automated-teller machines in New Hampshire will be warned of any access fee they’re being charged before it shows up on their next statement.